Napoli are yet to receive any concrete offers for Piotr Zielinski despite Liverpool and Manchester City contacting his entourage, it has been claimed in Italy.

A new midfielder is priority target for Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, having seen a key player in Georginio Wijnaldum leaving Anfield this summer.

Borussia Monchengladbach’s Florian Neuhaus, FC Porto star Otavio and Lille man Renato Sanches are linked with interest from the Reds, while they have launched an enquiry for Napoli’s Zielinski.

But Liverpool are not the only club interested in Zielinski as their Premier League rivals Manchester City have also touched base with the Serie A giants over him.

However, according to Italian daily Il Corriere del Mezzogiorno, Napoli are yet to receive any offers for Zielinski despite strong interest in him from potential suitors.

Both Liverpool and Manchester City are keen on him but are yet to make any concrete moves to try to lure him away to the Premier League.

The Reds tried to snap up Zielinski before he arrived at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona back in 2016 and could make another move for him in the coming weeks.

Zielinski’s current deal in Naples runs through until the summer of 2024, and it remains to be seen whether his stint ends prematurely with interest from the Premier League.