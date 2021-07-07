Leeds United defender Pascal Struijk is looking forward to the Whites’ season opener against Manchester United and feels a trip to Old Trafford is a good way to start the campaign.

While Leeds had to visit Liverpool in their first top flight game in 16 years last term, they are having to lock horns with Manchester United at Old Trafford in their season opener this time around.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side suffered a 6-2 defeat the last time they visited Manchester United, but will be looking to put that record straight when they lock horns on 14th August.

Whites defender Struijk does not appear to be fazed by last season’s result as he is looking forward to helping his side to victory against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team when the campaign starts.

The former Ajax youth star is of the view that a trip to Old Trafford is a great way for the Yorkshire-based club to kick off their Premier League season.

“Of course, it is a really big game“, Struijk told LUFC TV.

“I think a lot of the fans will be there and it is a really good game for us to start off with like a derby straight away.

“So, I’m looking forward to it.“

Apart from wanting to help Leeds win against Manchester United, Struijk has also set his eyes on establishing himself as a regular starter for the side next term.

“Again, same like last year, just trying to get myself into the team, improve as a player even more, play as many games as possible“, the defender said.

Struijk helped Leeds hold Manchester United to a 0-0 draw when they faced off at Elland Road in April and will be looking to help to record a positive result when the two sides clash again in August.