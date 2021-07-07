Leeds United centre-back Pascal Struijk has admitted that he finds the Whites’ pre-season training more intense than the actual campaign, but feels it gives them an edge over their rivals.

Having had the time to rest up following their successful return to the top flight, Marcelo Bielsa and co are back to business again as they prepare for a brand new season.

Leeds have returned to pre-season training ahead of the new campaign, with friendlies against the likes of Fleetwood Town and Blackburn Rovers lined up for this month.

Looking ahead to the club’s preparations ahead of the 2021/22 campaign, Struijk has admitted that he finds Leeds’ pre-season more intense than the normal season.

However, the 21-year-old feels the heavy pre-season will stand Leeds in good stead for the campaign by getting them in better condition than their rivals.

“Our pre-season, I think, is way heavier than the normal season“, Struijk told LUFC TV.

“It is just because when we do it and we get back to the Premier League, we are fit and ready to go and better and fitter than everyone else.“

With an intense pre-season ahead of him, Struijk explained that he did not take his foot off the gas during his time off as he kept himself fit to hit the ground running upon his return to Leeds.

“I always try and do [some work off-season]“, the defender said.

“The first couple of weeks, not the most, try and relax for a bit, but then after that, you need to get back to it.

“And then lots of running, a little bit of fitness, so make sure you come back and be super fit.“

The Yorkshire-based club will kick off their pre-season friendlies with a trip to Guiseley on 27th July.