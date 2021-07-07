Jose Mourinho’s Roma have made contact with the representatives of Ezgjan Alioski, who recently left Leeds United, with a view to snapping him up on a free transfer, while AC Milan and Napoli are tracking him.

The 29-year-old full-back spent four years at Leeds and played a key role in helping them back to the Premier League.

Alioski was also brilliant last season as Leeds secured a top-half finish in their first season back in the Premier League, but the club failed to work out an agreement over a new contract.

Following weeks of negotiations, the club gave up and announced his departure formally earlier this week.

Alioski has offers to move to Turkey this summer, but according to Il Tempo, Roma are now interested in signing him on a free transfer.

The Serie A giants are looking to bring in a full-back due to the Achilles injury Leonardo Spinazzola suffered while playing for Italy last week.

The Italy defender is expected to miss the entire first half of the season and Roma want quality cover for him.

They are in contact with the entourage of the player and will also soon hold talks with Alioski’s agent.

It has been claimed that even AC Milan and Napoli are keeping close tabs on the Macedonian this summer, with his options increasing by the week.