IFK Gothenburg are set for a cash windfall if Celtic go through with a move to sign defender Carl Starfelt from Rubin Kazan.

Having confirmed the appointment of Ange Postecoglou as their new manager last month, Celtic have turned their attention towards strengthening their squad.

The Hoops are keen to add to their defensive options ahead of the new season and have been heavily linked with a move for Hajduk Split centre-back Mario Vuskovic.

However, they have other irons in the fire and it has been claimed that the Scottish Premiership giants have opened talks with Russian club Rubin Kazan over a deal for Starfelt.

According to Swedish daily Expressen, Celtic’s initial offer for the 26-year-old is in the region of £4.2m and it remains to be seen if that will be enough to convince Rubin Kazan of a sale.

Swedish outfit Gothenburg would emerge as winners from Celtic’s agreement with Rubin Kazan as they are entitled to ten per cent of the fee the Russian club will receive for Starfelt.

If Celtic and Rubin Kazan shake hands on a £4.2m deal for the Sweden international, Gothenburg will bag a fee in the region of £500,000 from the deal.

Starfelt plied his trade for Gothenburg a year and a half before joining Rubin Kazan in the summer of 2019.