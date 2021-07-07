Watford are interested in signing Stoke City midfielder Peter Etebo during the ongoing transfer window, according to Sun journalist Alan Nixon.

The Hornets are back in the Premier League and are looking to build a squad that will be able to survive in the top tier next season.

Watford are looking at a number of areas of their squad for strengthening and are interested in bringing in more midfield reinforcements.

It has been claimed that they are seriously interested in getting their hands on Stoke’s 25-year-old midfielder Etebo.

The Nigerian spent last season on loan at Turkish giants Galatasaray and is slated to return for pre-season with Stoke.

Etebo is likely to want to know what his future will be soon as the new season looms large on the horizon.

Watford admire Etebo and his ability to be a real workhorse player in the middle of the park.

With interest from the Premier League, Stoke are likely to find it hard to convince Etebo to stick around in the Championship.

He has two more years left to run on his contract with the Potters.