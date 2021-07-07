Wolfsburg sporting director Marcel Schafer is expecting Tottenham Hotspur linked striker Wout Weghorst to continue at the club next season.

The 28-year-old hitman scored 25 times in all competitions for Wolfsburg last season and it has brought him into the sharp focus of recruitment teams across Europe.

Tottenham have constantly been linked with a move for him with the club expected to try and sign a striker regardless of Harry Kane’s future; Carlos Vinicius has departed following the end of his loan spell.

Weghorst is still being considered as an option for the north London club but Schafer stressed that Wolfsburg are yet to receive a single offer on their table from any team for the Dutchman.

He believes it is safe to assume that the striker will continue at Wolfsburg next season and feels the player is aware that he has a good thing going with the German club.

Schafer told German magazine Sport Bild: “There was, and is, no request from another club for Wout.

“That is why we are firmly assuming that he will play for us next season and he knows exactly what he has with us.”

Weghorst still has two years left on his contract at Wolfsburg, however the German club are not against the idea of selling him if they are offered a suitable fee.