Luke Ayling has stressed the need for Leeds United to be on top of their game in every match in the upcoming Premier League campaign as the second year in the top flight has proven to be harder for some teams to maintain their top flight status.

The Whites had a superb first season back in the top flight as they finished the campaign in ninth, with a strong run of results towards the business end of the campaign under Marcelo Bielsa.

Pre-season preparations are already under way at Thorp Arch as Leeds gear up for a second season back in the top flight.

Leeds full-back Ayling has stressed that the Whites need to be on their game throughout next term and highlighted promoted clubs in the past have struggled to avoid relegation in their second season back in the top flight.

Ayling explained that top flight football is ruthless and Leeds need to build on their last campaign having set the bar high for themselves.

Asked what is his mindset going into the next season, Ayling told LUTV: “I think it was [the bar was set] quite high from last year, coming into the league and there was a lot of talk of what us as a group should be doing, but then we were a newly promoted team.

“We went out there and we tried our best and then we did alright at the end of the season.

“But then we are still new to this league.

“We are still only in our second year in and like we have seen in years gone past that sometimes it is the harder year stay in it.

“So, we know we have got start well and be on our game for every game, otherwise you will get punished, then who knows what can happen.”

Leeds have already bolstered their backline by roping in left-back Junior Firpo from Barcelona and a young midfielder and forwards are also on the club’s transfer wish list as they prepare for the upcoming campaign.