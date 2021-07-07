West Ham United attacking midfielder Felipe Anderson’s transfer to Lazio could be delayed, with the player’s agent set to sit down for talks with the Italian club over the final details of his client’s contract.

The 28-year-old’s disappointing three-year association with West Ham is nearing an end, with Lazio said to be edging closer to taking him back to Rome.

Maurizio Sarri’s side have been in talks with the Premier League side over a deal for Anderson, but were struggling to reach an agreement over a transfer fee.

However, it emerged on Tuesday that Lazio are close to striking a deal for the Brazilian, with West Ham claimed to be prepared to let him leave.

Anderson is now edging closer to a return to Lazio, who he left for West Ham in 2018, but the move could be delayed by a few days, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport.

The former Santos man has a general agreement over personal terms with Lazio, but the finer details of the contract are yet to be finalised.

Anderson’s agent Kia Joorabchian is said to be in line to sit down for talks with the Italian top flight club today as the parties involved look to reach a final agreement.

Lazio plan to hand Anderson a contract of four or five years and an annual salary of €4m.