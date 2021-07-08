AC Milan have tabled an offer closer to Franck Kessie’s demands in a bid to convince him to stay in Italy, amidst strong interest from Tottenham Hotspur.

Kessie has entered the final year of his contract at the San Siro and is yet to commit to a new deal at the club, with AC Milan keen on keeping in their ranks.

The Ivorian currently earns €2.2m in annual wages, but is demanding a significant pay rise that would pocket him a pay packet in the €6m range, which AC Milan are reluctant to match.

Kessie’s situation in Milan has seen him draw admiring glances from abroad with Spurs, led by managing director of football Fabio Paratici, keen on a move for him.

However, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, AC Milan have proposed a significant pay raise to over €5m which is closer to his wage demands.

The Rossoneri are in touch with the midfielder’s representatives and have put an improved deal on the plate for him, but no face-to-face meetings are scheduled for now.

AC Milan want to keep Kessie at all costs and are now in a financial position to offer him better wages having shed the salaries of Gianluigi Donnarumma and Hakan Calhanoglu from their wage bill.

Spurs are yet to make any concrete move for him but are tipped to go in with an offer if they believe Kessie is ready for a new challenge.