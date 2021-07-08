Andros Townsend is of the view that Arsenal and Everton target Ben White has what the big clubs look for in a player.

Brighton & Hove Albion star White is in-demand in the ongoing transfer window following his debut season in the Premier League with top flight rivals Arsenal, Everton and Manchester City all keen on him.

The Gunners have seen the Seagulls knock back two offers for the centre-back and are tipped to go back in with a third bid, while Everton could offer more and Manchester City are monitoring the situation.

Crystal Palace star Townsend believes White possesses all the qualities big clubs look for in a new player and backed him to fit right in wherever he might end up playing.

Townsend lauded White as a top-class player and is confident he will become a fixture for England before the turn of the year.

While discussing White’s future, Townsend said on talkSPORT: “I think, for me in the England squad he will be playing come September, I think he is that good.

“Played against him twice for Brighton, one of the best teams I played last season.

“They were incredible and he was at the forefront of it.

“He is perfect for what England want to do.

“He is perfect for what top clubs want to do in this era and I think he will fit right in if he does leave, wherever he goes, he fits right in.”

Brighton are suggested to value White around the £50m mark and it remains to be seen whether interested parties will fork out that amount of cash in the coming weeks to lure him away.