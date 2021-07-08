Borussia Dortmund are looking to persuade PSV Eindhoven to lower their €30m asking price for Donyell Malen, who has also been linked with a move to Liverpool.

Having impressed for both PSV Eindhoven and the Netherlands national team, the 22-year-old has attracted significant transfer interest from several clubs, with Liverpool claimed to have opened talks.

PSV Eindhoven are resigned to the fact that Malen will leave the club during the ongoing transfer window and are said to have permitted him to talk to suitors.

Dortmund hold strong interest in Malen and view him as a replacement for Manchester United bound Jadon Sancho.

However, according to German broadcaster Sport1, the Bundesliga giants are looking to convince PSV Eindhoven to lower their asking price of €30m for the forward.

Borussia Dortmund are keen to replace Sancho with the Netherlands international, but are not prepared to do business with PSV Eindhoven at €30m.

With the German top flight club wanting to push the asking price down, it remains to be seen if PSV Eindhoven will give in and lower their demands.

While Borussia Dortmund look to drive Malen’s asking price down, the player is said to be keen on a move to the Bundesliga club.

It remains to be seen if Liverpool go in with a formal bid or step back and allow Dortmund to negotiate.