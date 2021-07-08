Brighton & Hove Albion boss Graham Potter is an admirer of Manchester United winger Daniel James with his future at Old Trafford under the scanner, according to Sussex Live.

James struggled to clock up regular game time at Old Trafford last season, registering just eleven starts in the Premier League.

The Red Devils are snapping up winger Jadon Sancho in a £73m move this summer, which could further reduce James’ chances of playing under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

While his future in Manchester is under the scanner, James has been credited with interest from rival Premier League outfit Brighton.

Seagulls boss Potter managed James at former club Swansea and still rates him highly.

Potter is an admirer of James’ qualities and Brighton are tipped to settle for a loan for him if they are priced out of an outright purchase.

James had a good spell under Potter at the Liberty Stadium, with his blistering pace further sharpening the Swans attack.

It remains to be seen whether James reunites with Potter at the Amex in the upcoming campaign, with the 23-year-old having entered a crucial period in his young career.