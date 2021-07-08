Davie Provan has warned that Ange Postecoglou hardly has any time to properly assess his squad before Celtic’s Champions League qualifier and indicated that the knives will be out if the Australian makes a slow start as Bhoys manager.

In Postecoglou’s first game in charge as Celtic manager, the Bhoys beat Sheffield Wednesday 3-1 in a pre-season friendly on Wednesday.

But in a little less than two weeks’ time, Celtic will take on FC Midtjylland in a Champions League qualifier and Provan admits that the Australian has little time to assess his squad.

The Celtic legend has been left impressed with what he has heard from the new manager but conceded that Postecoglou has been hamstrung by the preparation time.

He stressed that if Celtic lose the Champions League qualifier and then make a bad start to their league season, there will be calls to sack Postecoglou no matter how good his vision looks on paper.

Provan said on the Go Radio Football Show: “I have been impressed by what I have heard from him.

“He seems to have a lot of sense about him, he knows his way around the training ground and he has a very good record.

“But what I would say is that he is so short of time. A Champions League game against Midtjylland in a fortnight and he hasn’t really had the chance to assess his players.

“You can’t assess the players on the training ground, you have to watch them in games and how many games is he going to have before the first qualifier?

“So short of time.

“You know how it works in this country. If he loses the Champions League qualifier, the knives will be out, loses the first league game and they will want him out.

“That’s Glasgow.

“No matter how good a game he talks and how much we feel that he deserves to get time but it doesn’t work that way.”

Celtic are keen to bring in more new signings in time to strengthen Postecoglou’s hand ahead of the Champions League qualifier.