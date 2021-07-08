French side Lorient want to keep hold of Chelsea loan star Trevoh Chalobah after being impressed with his performances last season.

Lorient landed Chalobah on loan last season, but the deal did not contain an option for the club to make his switch permanent.

He impressed the club with his performances in a season to forget which saw Lorient finish just 16th in the French top flight.

Lorient are clear they would like to keep hold of the 22-year-old, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, as they look towards the new season.

The club are open to signing Chalobah from Chelsea on a permanent basis or signing him on loan again.

The midfielder enjoyed regular game time at Lorient, continuing his development, and it remains to be seen what Chelsea are thinking about his future.

Chalobah made 29 appearances in Ligue 1 for Lorient last term and grabbed goals against Dijon and Strasbourg.

He is a product of Chelsea’s youth system, but is yet to make his senior debut for the Premier League giants.