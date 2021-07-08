Former Leeds United star Tony Dorigo has hailed Ezgjan Alioski for his never-say-die attitude and is hopeful that Whites new boy Junior Firpo has the same approach.

The Yorkshire-based club confirmed the departure of Alioski earlier this week before announcing the acquisition of Firpo from Barcelona on the next day.

Firpo is now expected to fill the void left by the Macedonia international, but former Leeds star Dorigo is of the view that it will not be an easy task.

Looking back at Alioski’s time at Elland Road, Dorigo admitted that the versatile left-footer proved many, including him, wrong with his performances and went on to hail his attitude.

Dorigo feels Leeds will miss Alioski, as well as Gaetano Berardi’s, never-say-die spirit and is hopeful that Firpo can bring that to the table for Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

“I have to say that I think Gjanni did fantastically well“, Dorigo told the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“He kept proving the doubters wrong and me included, lots of people.

“I never thought he could reach those sorts of heights but he did tremendously well and scored some really important goals.

“But I think more important was just his spirit, his absolute never-say-die spirit and what I know is Leeds fans absolutely love that.

“You look at Berardi and you look at Alioski and that spirit is really important so that’s what we are going to miss and that’s what, hopefully, Junior Firpo understands and brings to the table as well.

“It is obviously all about ability but it is very much about the heart that you have got as well and Gjanni had that in spades.”

As the Elland Road outfit prepare for life without Alioski, who has put an end to his four-year association with the club, they will be hopeful that Firpo can slot in seamlessly at left-back.