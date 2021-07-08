Former Bundesliga striker Jan Aage Fjortoft has revealed that he is aware Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer rates RB Leipzig’s Marcel Sabitzer highly, while Tottenham Hotspur are also keen.

The Austria international has entered the final year of his contract with RB Leipzig and has been heavily associated with a move away from the club this summer.

Premier League giants Tottenham have been credited with an interest in Sabitzer, while Serie A outfit AC Milan are also said to be keen to acquire his services.

Reflecting on Sabitzer’s contract situation at RB Leipzig, former Bundesliga striker Fjortoft tipped the midfielder to leave the club ahead of the new season.

Fjortoft revealed that he knows Manchester United boss Solskjaer, as well as Spurs, is an admirer of the 27-year-old, but pointed out that he could stay in Germany, with Borussia Dortmund said to be keen.

“Looks like the RB Leipzig player will leave the club this summer“, Fjortoft wrote on Twitter.

“One year left of his contract. Been linked to a couple of English clubs.

“I know Ole Gunnar Solskjaer rates him highly, so do Tottenham.

“But the Austrian could stay in Germany as Dortmund is showing interest.“

With Sabitzer attracting significant transfer interest from clubs, it remains to be seen who he will be plying his trade for next season.