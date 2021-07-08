Leeds United new boy Sean McGurk believes that the way the Whites play will suit him and insists he is keen to hit the ground running at Elland Road.

The Premier League side completed a deal to sign McGurk from Wigan Athletic on Thursday and he has put pen to paper to a three-year contract.

An attacking midfielder, McGurk arrives at Leeds as a highly rated talent and will slot into the club’s Under-23s as he continues to learn his trade.

✍️ #LUFC are pleased to announce the signing of Sean McGurk on a three-year-deal from Wigan — Leeds United (@LUFC) July 8, 2021

He is delighted to have made the switch and feels the way Leeds play will suit him, telling LUTV: “I’m over the moon that the deal has finally gone through and I can’t wait to get started and have a good start to pre-season.

“The football the club play on the whole is exciting, very free flowing football and the type of player I am I think I will suit it well.”

McGurk admits that when his friends and family discovered that Leeds were looking at signing him they made sure to tell him just what a big club the Whites are.

“When friends and family found out Leeds were interested in me the first thing everyone says is how big of a club it is”, the 18-year-old added.

McGurk turned out for Wigan’s Under-18s last term and helped the Latics win the Professional Development League.

He becomes Leeds’ fourth signing of the summer after the club landed Amari Miller, Jack Harrison and Junior Firpo.