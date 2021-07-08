Jack Simpson has expressed his strong belief that the whole Rangers squad will be ready to give their best in the upcoming Champions League qualifiers and stressed he is thrilled at the opportunity.

A historic 55th Scottish Premiership crown ensured Steven Gerrard’s men have earned the opportunity to fight for a place in the Champions League group stage in the upcoming season.

The Gers have booked a place in the third round of Champions League qualifiers that will be played at the beginning of August, with their opponents yet to be announced.

With pre-season already under way at Rangers, defender Simpson has expressed his strong belief that the whole squad will be ready to give their best in the continental tie.

Simpson added that the Champions League is one of the pinnacles in club football and he is thrilled to have an opportunity to fight for a place in the competition proper.

Asked about his thoughts on the upcoming Champions League qualifiers, Simpson told Rangers TV: “Yes, it is just exciting.

“I think I have said it before, everyone wants to play in that competition.

“In club football, it is probably one of the pinnacles in club football.

“So, it is exciting, it is a massive goal of ours to try and make the group stages and I am sure we will be ready for that first qualifying round.”

Rangers have already roped in Fashion Sakala, Nnamdi Ofoborh and John Lundstram to bolster their squad ahead of their European run with the club tipped to make more signings in the coming weeks.