Former Leeds United star Tony Dorigo is of the view that Whites new boy Junior Firpo has the required attributes to mirror Luke Ayling’s work at right-back.

The Yorkshire-based club announced the acquisition of the left-back’s services from Spanish top flight club Barcelona on a four-year deal on Tuesday.

At Elland Road, the 24-year-old defender is now tasked with replacing Ezgjan Alioski, who put an end to his four-year association with the club this week.

Former Leeds star Dorigo has expressed his confidence in Firpo’s attacking ability and is also of the view that he has what it takes to replicate Ayling’s work on the opposite side of the pitch.

Dorigo pointed out how Ayling has good chemistry with Raphinha on the right side of the pitch before tipping Firpo to do the same on the left flank, where he will likely link up with Jack Harrison.

The former Whites defender also addressed the existing concerns over Firpo’s defensive abilities, insisting that he will sort it out with the help of Marcelo Bielsa.

“He goes forward fantastically well“, Dorigo told the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“He has got great balance and ability getting forward and such a turn of pace as well.

“I think that’s the big difference.

“You look at what we need at left-back and now you need a left-back, left-midfield and left-winger all in one.

“That’s the way that we play and you look at Ayling and how he links up so well on that side with Raphinha and you need a player like that and I think he can do that.

“He seems so comfortable on the ball and getting forward.

“Defensively, when they do the highlights, they don’t show too much of the defensive stuff.

“But if Marcelo can turn Gjanni into a left-back he can work with players and get them to improve where you think they can’t improve so I’m sure that will get sorted out as well on the way.”

With the Premier League campaign starting in around a month’s time, it remains to be seen how Firpo will settle in at the club over the coming weeks.