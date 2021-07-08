Leeds United director of football Victor Orta is in talks with a central midfielder and is looking to sell a move to Elland Road to him, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

The Elland Road outfit made their first signing of the transfer window this week, announcing the arrival of Junior Firpo from Barcelona in a £12.9m deal.

Having completed the acquisition of a left-back, a position they prioritised going into the summer, Leeds have now turned their attention towards other positions.

Next on Leeds’ agenda this summer is a central midfielder and Whites director of football Orta is said to have already started working to tick that one off.

The Spaniard has opened talks with a mystery central midfielder and is currently looking to convince him of a move to the Yorkshire-based club.

It is said that Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa has given his approval to the acquisition of the midfielder in question, but negotiations are not at an advanced stage.

The Whites kept their interest in Firpo under the radar until they were confident of getting a deal over the line and hope to repeat the trick with their midfield target.

However, a deal for the player still not an advanced stage, it is said that things could go quiet for a period.