Newcastle United do not hold an interest in Watford midfielder Will Hughes and have no plans to allow Isaac Hayden to leave, contrary to claims, according to Sky Sports News.

The Tyneside-based club are yet to make their first signing of the transfer window, but have been linked with a host of players, including Joe Willock and Nathaniel Phillips.

Watford star Hughes became the latest player to be associated with a move to St. James’ Park, with Newcastle said to be interested in acquiring his services.

It emerged on Wednesday that Steve Bruce’s side have opened talks with Premier League newcomers Watford over a deal £12m deal for the Derby County midfielder.

However, contrary to claims, Newcastle have no interest in the Englishman and are not looking to sign him from the Vicarage Road outfit.

Watford were claimed to want Newcastle star Hayden in a swap deal for Hughes, but the Magpies have no intention of allowing the midfielder to leave either.

The St. James’ Park club are said to be keen to bolster their midfield options this summer, but Hughes does not appear to be on the club’s transfer wishlist.

Hayden has a contract with Newcastle running until the summer of 2026 and looks to be in Bruce’s plans for the upcoming season.