Jack Simpson has admitted that he was not fan of the off-season individual programmes given by Rangers head of fitness Jordan Milsom to keep the players in shape.

The Gers have returned back to pre-season training ahead of a Scottish Premiership campaign in which they are looking to defend their top flight crown in addition to enjoying a potential run in the Champions League.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is determined to maintain strict levels of fitness among all his charges with club’s head of fitness Milsom overseeing the physical development of the players.

Gers defender Simpson revealed Milsom gave all the players individual programmes to follow while on their break, so as to maintain a level of fitness that would help them kick off pre-season training on a strong note.

However, Simpson has admitted he is not a fan of the off-season training which involves a lot of running and sweating it out in the gym.

Asked what kind of work he and his Gers team-mates were doing off-season to maintain fitness, Simpson told Rangers TV: “Yes, Jordan gave us all off-season individual programmes which basically made sure we were ready to come back and be as fit as possible, ready to go for training.

“So, it is just a lot of running, including the gym.

“There is a lot stuff that is not that fun to do, but important to do to make sure that you are ready to come back for the start of first day of pre-season.”

Simpson, who is gearing up for his first full season at Ibrox since arriving at the club in the winter window, will be determined to earn Gerrard’s trust and possibly nail down a starting spot in the squad.