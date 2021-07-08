Reading are interested in acquiring the services of Yannick Bolasie on a free transfer and have offered the former Everton star a contract, according to BerkshireLive.

The Congo international joined Everton from Crystal Palace for a fee of around £26m in the summer of 2016, but the move did not go according to plan for him.

After spending time on loan at Aston Villa, Anderlecht, Sporting Lisbon and Middlesbrough, Bolasie became a free agent upon the expiry of his Everton contract last month.

Being a free agent, the 32-year-old is currently on the lookout for a new club and has now been offered the chance to move to the English second tier.

Championship outfit Reading are interested in acquiring the services of the former Crystal Palace winger on a free transfer ahead of the new season.

Veljko Paunovic’s side have offered Bolasie a contract and are in talks with the player over a potential deal that could see him move to the Madejski stadium.

The Royals are yet to make their first signing of the transfer window and are looking to make the former Everton star their first acquisition.

It remains to be seen if Reading’s offer will be enough to convince Bolasie of a move to the Berkshire-based club.