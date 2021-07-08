Lazio legend Luca Marchegiani believes that in re-signing Felipe Anderson from West Ham United the Rome club are doing a sensational piece of business.

The Brazilian joined the Hammers from Lazio for a fee in the region of €38m in the summer of 2018, but struggled to make a significant impact at the London Stadium.

Following three years away from Italy, the 28-year-old is set to put an end to his association with West Ham and re-join Lazio, where he will link up with Maurizio Sarri.

While the terms of the deal remain uncertain, it has been claimed that the Italian club are signing the winger with a 50 per cent sell-on clause inserted in the agreement with the Irons.

Lazio legend Marchegiani has hailed club supremo Claudio Lotito for bringing the transfer to fruition, pointing out the profit they made on Anderson three years ago.

“Lotito is about to complete a sensational transfer; three years ago Felipe Anderson was sold for a significant amount“, Marchegiani told Sky Italia.

“He returns after a few subdued seasons, the only doubt is about his physical condition.

“Sarri, however, wants him strongly, his characteristics go well with his idea of the game.“

With Anderson edging closer to a return to Rome, it remains to be seen if he can revive his career under Sarri.