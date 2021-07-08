Fenerbahce new boy Steven Caulker has revealed he is aware of team-mate Attila Szalai being linked with a move to England, with West Ham United keen, but does not want him to leave the club.

Caulker has joined the Turkish giants this summer, further bolstering their defensive department which also boasts the presence of Szalai, who has admirers in the Premier League.

David Moyes’ West Ham have been linked with an interest in the Hungarian, who only arrived at Fenerbahce in January.

Ex-Liverpool star Caulker has revealed he has heard of Szalai having admirers in the English top flight and stressed he himself is a fan of the 23-year-old and wants to him to stay at the club.

Caulker added that he wants Szalai to remain at Fenerbahce as he looks forward to playing with him in the backline and winning trophies for the club.

“I’m a fan of Attila Szalai”, Caulker was quoted as saying by Turkish outlet En Son Haber.

“I watched him last year, followed him in the European Championship.

“He will have a good future.

“I’ve heard of him being linked with [interest from] England, but I’m glad he is at Fenerbahce.

“I hope we play together.

“We have a great strong defence.

“We will help Fenerbahce win trophies.”

West Ham are claimed to have already had one bid for Szalai rejected and it remains to be seen if they go back in for the Hungary international.