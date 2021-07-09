William Saliba is in the process of moving to Marseille on loan from Arsenal, but the deal will not contain a purchase option.

The highly rated 20-year-old defender has struggled to make an impact at Arsenal since joining the club from Saint-Etienne and his future at the Emirates Stadium has been under the scanner.

Marseille are close to taking him back to France, but though Arsenal are loaning him out again, they are not including a purchase option.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Arsenal still believe that Saliba can make the grade in the Premier League.

They do not want to hand Marseille an option to keep Saliba on a permanent basis and want to see him continue his development before returning to north London.

Arsenal have faith in Saliba and have him under contract for a further three years.

Saliba is expected to arrive in Marseille on either Sunday or Monday as the French side put the finishing touches to the move.

The centre-back spent the second half of last season back in France, on loan at Nice.