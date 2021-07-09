Ben Davies is set to reject interest from Celtic because he wants to continue at Liverpool next season, according to the Daily Mirror.

Liverpool signed the 25-year-old centre-back from Preston North End in the winter window amidst a defensive injury crisis, beating Celtic to his signature; he had been expected to move to Scotland.

But Davies did not play a game for the Reds in the latter half of the season and is still waiting to make his debut for the Merseyside giants.

Celtic are showing fresh interest in Davies this summer as they recognise his limited opportunities at Anfield.

But it has been claimed that the defender wants to continue at Anfield next season and try to get into Jurgen Klopp’s side.

He is aware of the interest from Celtic and Bournemouth but he is prepared to reject those options in favour of staying on Merseyside.

Davies is also encouraged that Klopp wants him to stay.

It remains to be seen whether his mind changes over the course of the window if he continues to struggle to get game time.