Everton have joined the race for the signature of Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur target Mikkel Damsgaard, it has been claimed in Italy.

The Sampdoria winger had a stellar run of games at international level with his country Denmark in the European Championship, which has seen his stock rise.

A host of clubs across Europe, including Serie A giants AC Milan, Inter, Roma and Juventus, along with Premier League heavyweights Spurs and Liverpool are keen on a move for him.

And it appears the list of clubs interested in snapping Damsgaard up is growing, as according to Italian daily La Repubblica, Everton have also joined the race for his signature.

The Toffees, under new boss Rafael Benitez, are now looking to challenge rivals Liverpool and Spurs to lure away Damsgaard from Sampdoria.

Everton are on the hunt for a new right-back and a centre-back and having started pre-season preparations at his new club, Benitez has now added a new creative hub to his transfer wish list.

While Everton are keen on a new winger in Damsgaard, James Rodriguez’s future at Goodison Park is under the scanner, with him linked with an exit after one season on Merseyside.

Sampdoria’s hierarchy are keen on keeping Damsgaard for another season and he is tipped to cost a substantial fee of around €30m should any interested parties decide to swoop for him.