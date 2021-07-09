Real Betis are banking just under €2.5m from Junior Firpo’s move to Leeds United, with the Spanish side set to enjoy a cash windfall.

Leeds completed the signing of left-back Junior earlier this week after agreeing a fee with Barcelona for his services.

The Premier League side are paying the Spanish giants a fee of €15m, over two installments, for Junior’s signature.

Junior’s former club Betis are in line for a cash windfall and the exact amount they will bank has been confirmed.

They are due 13.5 per cent of the fee, due to a sell-on clause agreed when they sold Junior to Barcelona, while they will also receive a payment for his training rights.

And, in total, Betis will receive just under €2.5m, according to Seville-based daily Estadio Deportivo.

Betis are also still due part of the transfer fee they banked from selling Junior, with Barcelona not yet having paid it off.

Barcelona are in the process of offloading players as they look to balance the books and sign Lionel Messi up on a lucrative new contract.