Jacob Murphy has expressed his strong belief that Newcastle United can achieve a higher finish in the Premier League in the upcoming season, along with a stronger run in cup competitions.

The Magpies were lingering just above the drop zone for the majority of the last top flight campaign, but a strong run of results towards the business end of the season saw them finish in 12th.

Murphy, who initially struggled for game time under Steve Bruce, was among Newcastle’s standout players as they clawed their way up the top flight standings.

And the 26-year-old believes the Tyneside giants have what it takes to build on the strong manner in which they ended last term and finish the upcoming season higher in the standings.

Murphy added that a stronger run in cup competitions is achievable for his team compared to recent seasons and stressed he is looking to nail down his spot in the senior team in the upcoming campaign.

“There are still many goals now that I want to achieve individually and collectively”, Murphy told NUFC TV.

“See, this season has bought on a different challenge now for me whereas last year it was fighting to get into the team, now it is fighting to stay in the team and really push on and do really good things for the club.

“I want us to do well in the cup.

“I want us to finish a lot higher up in the table than we did last season, which I believe is very achievable especially with the way we ended last season.”

Murphy signed a new six-year bumper contract at St James’ Park earlier this week which will see him don the strip until 2027.