Harvey Elliott has revealed all the coaching staff at Liverpool have had his back from the very first day he joined the club and stressed the onus is now on him to repay their faith.

The wingers had strong season away on loan in the Championship at Blackburn Rovers last season where he registered 41 appearances, earning a nomination for the EFL’s Young Player of the Season award.

Liverpool are impressed with the 18-year-old’s progress and has handed him a new long-term contract at Anfield.

Elliott revealed he has had the strong backing of the Reds coaching staff from the day he signed for the club, helping in his development on and off the pitch.

The winger stressed that the onus is now on him to repay the faith the club and coaches have shown in him as he vowed to prove them right on the pitch.

“Ever since I first walked through the door they [the coaching staff] have showed [faith]”, Elliott told Liverpool’s official site.

“They show it with every single player; they always have faith in you.

“They’re always giving you 100 per cent on the training pitch and off the training pitch, always wanting you to be the best possible person and player.

“I feel like there’s a lot of faith in me.

“But it’s just down to me to go and show it and prove them right.”

Elliott has made nine first-team appearances under Jurgen Klopp so far in his Liverpool stint and will be determined to increase that tally going forward.