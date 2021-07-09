Former Scotland defender Mark Wilson believes John Lundstram’s arrival this summer will allow Rangers to ease Ryan Jack back into action following a lengthy injury spell.

Rangers signed the 27-year-old midfielder on a free transfer from Sheffield United in the ongoing transfer window and he will give more midfield options to Steven Gerrard.

The Gers are also confident of having Jack back in the squad for the start of next season after he suffered a knee injury towards the end of last term, which also saw him miss out on Scotland’s European Championship campaign.

Wilson is looking forward to seeing the midfielder back in action next season and is keen to see him get a full pre-season under his belt.

He believes it is important Rangers do not rush him back too soon and feels the arrival of Lundstram will afford Jack the time he needs to get back to full fitness before he returns to the team.

Wilson said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard: “He is a terrific player, Scotland were unfortunate to lose him as well.

“It is important that he gets a good pre-season behind him, doesn’t rush and Lundstram coming in affords him that [time] to get it right.

“You come back, you are chasing it and there are other niggles.

“It is important that Ryan Jack just keeps calm, just keeps ticking along and get back to full speed for Rangers and Scotland.”

Jack had an injury-riddled last season at Rangers where he featured just 19 times in their league-winning campaign.