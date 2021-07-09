Leeds United are not trying to snare away Rangers winger Ryan Kent at the moment, though the situation could change, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Whites are in the market for a new winger as they look to bolster their ahead of their second season back in the Premier League and have Club Brugge star Noa Lang as their top target.

Leeds have also been linked with interest in Rangers winger Kent, who played a key role in the Gers’ Scottish Premiership triumph in the season gone by.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side slapped in a bid for Kent last summer and a move did not materialise, but they are claimed to have rekindled their interest in him.

However, Leeds are currently not looking to make a move for Kent, as he is not a primary target, but he still remains on their radar.

Leeds could launch a swoop for Kent if they fail with their efforts to land any of their top targets but at the moment, he is unlikely to be handed an opportunity to move to Elland Road.

Kent is a key part of Rangers boss Steven Gerrard’s attacking department and as it stands, Leeds will not try to lure him away from Ibrox, where his club are gearing up for Champions League qualifiers.

Leeds are yet to make any concrete offers for Lang and it remains to be seen whether they will have to turn to Kent if a move for the Dutchman falls through.