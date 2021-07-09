John Barnes is of the view that Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips would suit Liverpool and not Manchester City, but stressed he still needs to develop his game at his current club.

Phillips is a fixture in Marcelo Bielsa’s squad and was instrumental in helping them to ninth place finish in their first season back in the Premier League.

The 25-year-old is one step away from lifting the European Championship, with England having booked a place in the final and it has been speculated he could be in line for a move to a club at the very top of the game.

Reds legend Barnes is of the view that a midfielder like Phillips would suit Liverpool with the type of players they want in their squad, but not Manchester City, who look for more technical players.

However, Barnes stressed that Phillips needs to develop his game more at his current club for the time being and become more consistent with his performances on the pitch.

“Kalvin Phillips has had six good months, so let him develop [at Leeds] and see what happens”, Barnes told Bonus Code Bets.

“Many young players make moves early in their careers, who then aren’t consistent over time.

“It also depends on which clubs would want a player like Kalvin.

“Manchester City probably wouldn’t because they favour more technical players like Kevin De Bruyne, whereas maybe Liverpool would.”

Phillips’ current deal at Elland Road runs through until the summer of 2024 and he is understood to be happy with the way his career at Leeds is progressing.