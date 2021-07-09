Liverpool have continued to keep an eye on Italy winger Federico Chiesa, but Juventus would want Jadon Sancho level money if they are to agree to sell him.

Chiesa has impressed in the European Championship and has played a key role in Italy reaching the final, which will take place against England at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

He had a stellar last season at Juventus but his turn in the summer extravaganza has led to clubs wanting to explore the possibility of signing him.

Several Premier League clubs are believed to be keeping tabs on him and, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Liverpool have their eyes on the winger.

The Reds are looking to rejuvenate their attack soon and Chiesa is one of the players who has admirers in the recruitment team at Anfield.

However, taking him out of the Turin giants is likely to be complicated as Juventus do not want to sell him.

The Bianconeri do not normally sell their best Italian players and Chiesa is one of the most important cogs in their wheel.

Only a transfer that would get close to equal the €85m that Manchester United paid for Sancho this summer could tempt them into selling him.

But the Reds may be unlikely to spend those kinds of sums on a single player in the ongoing transfer window.