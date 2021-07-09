Nottingham Forest have lodged a second offer for Fortuna Sittard star Zian Flemming as they look to take him to the City Ground, while they are also chasing Watford winger Philip Zinckernagel, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Forest boss Chris Hughton is looking to snap up a raft of fresh faces as he looks for his side to mount a bid for promotion from the Championship in the forthcoming campaign.

He has zeroed in on Fortuna Sittard midfielder Flemming as he looks to boost his engine room options.

And the Tricky Trees have gone in with another offer for Flemming as they seek to convince Fortuna Sittard to sell.

Flemming, a former Ajax youth star, scored 12 times for Fortuna Sittard in the Eredivisie last season as he caught the eye.

He has also attracted attention from Serie A giants Napoli and Forest are moving quickly to try to get a deal over the line.

It remains to be seen if their latest offer will be enough to convince Fortuna Sittard to sanction the sale of Flemming, with the Dutch side claimed to value him at £1.5m.

The 22-year-old only joined Fortuna Sittard last year after a spell at fellow Dutch side Zwolle.

Nottingham Forest are also chasing Watford winger Zinckernagel and it is claimed that he could link up with the Championship side on a loan deal.

The Dane only joined Watford in the January transfer window this year from Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt.