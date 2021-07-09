Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has touched base with Antoine Griezmann in his bid to bring in a forward this summer.

The Premier League champions are in the market for a forward and Harry Kane has been their top target in the ongoing transfer window.

But they have found little joy in their brief conversations with Tottenham, who are adamant that they will not sell the England captain despite him wanting to move on from the north London club.

Manchester City are now exploring other forward options and it has been claimed that Griezmann has emerged as an option.

And according to French outlet Foot Mercato, Guardiola has been in contact with the Frenchman to explore the possibility of taking him to the Etihad, having spoken to him on the phone.

The Manchester City manager has a long-standing admiration for the 30-year-old and is interested in signing him.

Barcelona are open to offers for the forward as they are in deep financial malaise and need to sell players to raise funds and reduce their wage bill.

Moving one of their top earners in Griezmann would help them to shed some of the €200m they need to wipe off their wage bill in order to meet La Liga’s financial requirements and register new players.

Kane remains the top target for Manchester City but the Barcelona forward has emerged as a viable alternative.