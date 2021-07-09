Mark Wilson has insisted that Glen Kamara’s performances in the European Championship mean Rangers should hold out for a big offer before letting the midfielder go.

Kamara had a terrific last season at Rangers and was part of the Finland squad who played in their first major tournament in the form of the European Championship this summer.

The midfielder has been attracting the interest of several clubs in the Premier League this summer and has been tipped to leave Rangers in the ongoing transfer window.

Wilson feels Kamara could bring in big money for Rangers this summer and is certain that his performances in the European Championship have only enhanced his reputation and value in the market.

Rangers signed Kamara for a paltry fee of £50,000 in 2019, but the former Scotland international star stressed Rangers must secure a massive profit before selling him this summer.

Wilson said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard: “I think Glen Kamara is the biggest one.

“The season he had domestically, the season he had in European football, but the European Championship, when you go on the big stage, you perform, look composed – that’s what drives up the transfer price on your head.

“And Rangers would certainly know that.

“£50,000 he brought him for and who knows how much he could go for, but Rangers should hold out for the best possible offer, which would be many millions of pounds.”

Everton are believed to be one of the clubs who are considering signing Kamara in the ongoing transfer window.