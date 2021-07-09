West Ham United are in the process of finalising an agreement to sign Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Alphonse Areola on a loan deal with an option to buy.

Areola, 28, spent last season on loan at Fulham, who were relegated from the Premier League, and he is not part of PSG’s plans moving forward.

With PSG on the verge of signing Gianluigi Donnarumma on a free transfer, Areola has always been expected to move on from Paris and it seems he is set to return to England.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, West Ham are in talks with PSG over taking the goalkeeper back to London this summer.

Negotiations are at an advanced stage and the two clubs are in talks over agreeing on a deal that would see Areola join the Hammers on an initial loan.

West Ham will also have an option to make the move permanent for a transfer fee at the end of the loan stint.

Lukasz Fabianski recently signed a new one-year contract with West Ham to extend his stay until the end of next season.

He was the number 1 at West Ham last season but the club have been looking to bring in a long-term replacement for the Pole.

And it seems they are trying to sign Areola with a view to him eventually replacing Fabianski as the club’s number 1.