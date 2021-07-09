John Barnes has expressed his strong belief that if Arsenal starlet Joe Willock is yearning for regular first team football, he should return to Newcastle United.

The midfielder spent the second half of last season on loan at Newcastle, having struggled to earn regular game time under Mikel Arteta.

Willock was on fire for the Magpies during the business end of the Premier League campaign, scoring seven goals in each of his last seven appearances for them, but returned to his parent club following his loan stint.

Magpies boss Steve Bruce is keen on having Willock at his disposal again and ex-Newcastle star Barnes is of the view that if the 21-year-old wants to play regular first team football he should return to Tyneside.

Barnes does not see Willock nailing down a starting role under Arteta and has issued advice to him to return to Newcastle, where he lit up the Premier League.

“Joe Willock’s loan move to Newcastle worked out well”, Barnes told Bonus Code Bets.

“Now, he must choose if he should go back to Arsenal and stake a claim for a first-team place or play first-team football at Newcastle.

“He won’t get in Arsenal’s first eleven, if he wants regular football, he must consider staying at Newcastle.”

Arsenal are yet to take a decision on Willock’s immediate future, but Newcastle are tipped to launch a bid to have him back at St. James’ Park.