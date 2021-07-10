Chelsea have identified Roma defender Gianluca Mancini as a potential replacement for Kurt Zouma who could leave the Blues this summer.

The Blues are looking to make a few changes to their defensive options ahead of the new season and are looking at players who they could bring in.

But there are also expected to be a few departures and there are suggestions that Chelsea are open to offers for Zouma.

The Frenchman was not a first-choice defender at Chelsea last season and the club are prepared to move him on in the summer transfer window.

And according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, they are looking at Mancini as a potential replacement for Zouma.

Chelsea have been keeping close tabs on the Roma defender with a view to taking him to Stamford Bridge this summer.

The west London club believe Mancini could be an upgrade for Zouma, who is expected to leave Chelsea in the ongoing transfer window.

The 25-year-old has three years left on his Roma contract but Chelsea have the funds to tempt the Serie A giants to sell him.