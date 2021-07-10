La Liga side Elche expect to complete the signing of Kiko Casilla from Leeds United next week.

The Spanish shot-stopper is closing in on an exit from Elland Road as he seeks regular game time; he warmed the bench for the majority of last season with Illan Meslier Leeds’ first choice goalkeeper.

Elche have completed their agreement with Leeds to take Casilla on a season-long loan, according to Spanish news agency EFE.

The Spanish side now expect to complete the deal next week to make Casilla’s arrival official.

Elche only narrowly avoided relegation from La Liga last season, staying up by just two points.

They conceded 55 goals in their 38 La Liga games and will be hopeful that Casilla’s experience between the sticks can help tighten up the backline.

Casilla has made 62 appearances for Leeds since joining the club in the January 2019 transfer window on a lucrative contract from Real Madrid.

The 34-year-old still has another two years left to run on his contract at Leeds, but will now spend next term at Elche.