Sevilla are expecting defender Jules Kounde, who is a target for Tottenham Hotspur, to continue to apply pressure to leave the club this summer.

Kounde was wanted by Manchester City last summer and Sevilla turned down a bid of €55m from the Premier League champions.

The club promised Kounde that they would let him leave this summer if a bid above that offered by Manchester City was received, and ideally want closer to his €80m release clause.

Tottenham are keen on Kounde and it has been suggested they could bid to take him to north London, offering around €55m.

According to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, that sum would not be enough for Sevilla to accept, however Kounde is pushing to go.

The French defender has been clear he would like to take the next step in his career and Sevilla are expecting the pressure from the player to increase.

Whether Kounde believes joining Tottenham is the next step he is looking for remains to be seen.

The centre-back though has made his senior France debut and wants to take his career to the next level.