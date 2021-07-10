Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has insisted that there is no change in the club’s plans to hold on to Chelsea target Erling Haaland this summer.

Haaland is Chelsea’s top target in the ongoing transfer window but there has been little movement with regards to the club making a move for him.

There is talk of Chelsea wanting to test Dortmund’s resolve to hold on to the Norwegian and there are suggestions that they could offer as much as €175m to sign him.

But Dortmund have been insistent on not selling the 20-year-old striker despite all the rumours of Chelsea desperately wanting him this summer.

Zorc stressed that despite the recent reports there is no change in Dortmund’s Haaland stance, and they are still planning next season with the Norwegian at the tip of their attack.

The Dortmund sporting director told German daily Bild: “Nothing has changed.

“We are planning with Erling for the new season.”

Haaland could leave Dortmund next summer for much less money due to a €75m release clause in his contract.

Dortmund though are reluctant to let Haaland go this summer and are banking on him remaining at the club.