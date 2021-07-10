Former Arsenal Under-23 manager Freddie Ljungberg has stressed that Emile Smith Rowe is the role model of what an Arsenal academy player should be.

The 20-year-old midfielder has already featured 45 times for the senior side and was one of the shining lights of a disappointing last season at the Emirates.

He is considered to be one of the lynchpins of Mikel Arteta’s squad and the club are in talks to sign him up on a longer-term contract this summer.

Ljungberg trained Smith Rowe when he was the Arsenal Under-23s boss and believes he should be the role model for any player who is coming out of the club’s academy.

The former Arsenal Under-23s boss stressed that Smith Rowe works extremely hard and has continued to remain humble.

He pointed out that despite being marked out for success from an early age, the attacking midfielder’s attitude remained top-notch and he was dedicated to his work ethic.

Ljungberg told The Athletic: “I said once after I had Emile in an under-23 game, ‘He is what I like to see from an Arsenal academy player’.

“He works extremely hard, he does what he is supposed to do on the pitch down to a tee, he really tried to perfect what he does.

“At the same time, he’s very humble, he makes everyone around him feel comfortable and very happy.

“He’s a role model — what I like to see from the academy.

“How your behaviour will be even, when you have great success.

“He’s been a big talent for most of his life and still having that attitude towards work, I know that’s something I spoke out about when I had him as the under-23s [manager] because I admired that about him and then, obviously, he really stood out on the pitch.”

Arsenal have rejected two big-money bids for Smith Rowe from Aston Villa this summer and are committed to keeping him at the club.