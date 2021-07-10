Atalanta goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini could move to the Premier League this summer with both Everton and Tottenham Hotspur keen.

Both English sides are in the market to add a shot-stopper to the ranks during the ongoing transfer window and have zeroed in on an option in Italy.

Gollini, according to Italian broadcaster Sport Mediaset, is firmly on Everton and Tottenham’s radar as a potential signing.

It is claimed that the possibility of Gollini continuing his career in the Premier League is growing.

The 26-year-old custodian has prior experience of English football as he spent time in the youth ranks at Manchester United and then turned out at senior level for Aston Villa.

Gollini has been a key man in Atalanta’s rise over recent years and the club finished third in Serie A last term, equalling their finish the previous two campaigns.

The goalkeeper is under contract at Atalanta for a further two years, but has been tipped to depart this summer.

He kept ten clean sheets in Serie A last term and was sent off once.