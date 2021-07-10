Fenerbahce have slapped a €5m asking price on Rangers target Bright Osayi-Samuel, as they play hardball over the 23-year-old.

The Turkish giants snapped up Osayi-Samuel from QPR in the January transfer window earlier this year, but his future is already under the scanner.

Steven Gerrard’s Rangers have identified the midfielder as a potential signing, while he has also been linked with Fulham.

Fenerbahce are not actively looking to sell Osayi-Samuel, but have a figure in mind at which they would sanction his departure.

According to Turkish daily Takvim, Fenerbahce will let Osayi-Samuel go if they are made an offer of €5m.

The Turkish side paid just €500,000 to QPR to take Osayi-Samuel to Istanbul, but believe his value is now much higher and want €5m to let him go.

The jury is out on whether Rangers will agree to pay such a figure to sign the Nigerian.

Osayi-Samuel clocked 18 appearances in the Turkish Super Lig for Fenerbahce last term and hit the back of the net against Konyaspor.