Rangers boss Steven Gerrard feels that new signing John Lundstram cruised in parts of the friendly clash against Tranmere Rovers on Saturday.

Gerrard’s Scottish champions were in action against the League Two side in a friendly encounter as they prepare for the forthcoming season.

They slipped to a 1-0 loss, which disappointed Gerrard, but Gers new boy Lundstram was handed 45 minutes in the encounter to help him get up to speed.

Gerrard admits that Lundstram tired, something he was expecting, but feels that his quality was on display and he cruised portions of the first half against Tranmere.

“I thought for large parts of the first half John cruised it”, Gerrard told Rangers TV.

“You can see what he is going to give us.

“I think he tired a little bit; he’s been pushed really, really hard this week.

“He definitely went into the game tired, but you can see his quality, his presence on the pitch; he’s only going to get better and better.

“He was a positive for me today.”

Rangers beat off competition to land Lundstram on a free transfer following the expiry of his contract at Sheffield United.

Gerrard will now get his side in shape for a visit from Arsenal in another friendly clash on Saturday.