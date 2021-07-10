Fleetwood Town boss Simon Grayson has revealed that he got a good feel about Leeds United loan star Ryan Edmondson when he met him.

Grayson, a former Leeds manager, has taken Edmondson to Fleetwood on a season-long loan deal and will be looking for him to bang in the goals in League One.

He is of the view that the hitman is hungry to do well during his time at Fleetwood and revealed that a summer meeting convinced him that signing Edmondson was the right move.

“When I met him in the summer, I got a good feel about him. He’s the right type and wants to learn”, Grayson told the Blackpool Gazette.

“He’s learned from his experiences, both good and bad, over the last few years.

“He’s hungry and was desperate to come. Those sorts of things tick boxes.

“If a player is desperate to come like he was and Tom Clarke, Max Clark and Brad Halliday were, then that’s a good starting point.”

Edmondson was handed his first team debut by Leeds in the Championship when he was just 16 years old, but the striker has struggled to kick on at Elland Road and Marcelo Bielsa sanctioned loans to Aberdeen and Northampton Town last season.